Coolangatta Medical Centers Offers Medical Health Care to Patients All Age Groups

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is a GPA accredited general practice that is committed to providing healthcare at patients' convenience. They are a group practice in Coolangatta specializing in total patient healthcare. It is their priority to establish a dedicated relationship with their patients, and their goal is to help them achieve optimal health through excellent continuity of care. They have both male and female doctors. Their areas include family medicine, aged care, skin cancer medicine, women's health, and travel medicine, respectively.



"By understanding the challenges our patients face, we can deliver continuous, quality-backed care that focuses not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future," commented the company spokesperson. "At Coolangatta Medical Center, we pride ourselves on our passionate team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable medical professionals, nurses, and friendly reception staff, which will take some of the anxiety out of visiting our doctors. We aim to provide a professional, effective, and caring service to our patients at all times. Our sole mission is to provide an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable and is confident in the knowledge that his/her welfare is their prime concern and keep safe and confidential at all times, all correspondence about each patient."



Coolangatta Medical Center aims to be the perfect place for individuals looking for doctors in Coolangatta who are on duty seven days a week. The clinic values their years of experience in the family medical niche sector. They provide comprehensive medical services to the individuals and the local community. Coolangatta Family Doctor offers a range of allied health services, including psychology, audiology, physiotherapy, and many more.



When it comes to any women's healthcare needs, we have all that they require to do is reach out to Coolangatta Medical Centre, and our experienced general practitioners will take it up from there! At Coolangatta Medical Centre, we take pride in our ability to offer a wide array of Gold Coast women's health service. Whether you're a pre-teen struggling with the onset of adolescence or post-menopausal dealing with constant fatigue and mood swings, whether you're dealing with fertility issues or wish to get yourself checked for any chronic disease, you can rely on us," Commented the company spokesperson. "We have experienced female doctors in our medical centre in Gold Coast for women's health- our doctors are well-trained to deal with all sorts of concerns you might have.



Doctors at Coolangatta Medical Centre are committed to the health and well-being of your family. Their doctors offer a diverse range of family health services, general health checks, and more to keep everyone from Mum to bub in healthy working order. They are proud to be a specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for individuals and families of all ages. Patients can visit the clinic for regular checkups, school health checks, childhood vaccinations, pregnancy care, and more.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Centre is a group of professionals who have come together with a common goal: to improve their patients' health and happiness and the community as a whole. As a whole, they primarily aim not only to look after the patient's holistic well-being but also to look after the community's welfare. They welcome patients from all backgrounds regardless of the stages of their lives. For individuals looking for a reputable medical center in Tweed Heads, Coolangatta Medical Center can be the ideal choice.



Contact Information



Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street, Coolangatta, QLD

Phone: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/