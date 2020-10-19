Coolangatta Medical Centre Is Offering Women Healthcare Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Centre is an accredited medical centre with a full team of general practitioners and health support staff, enabling patients to avail all the health care services they need in one place. The clinic takes great pride in its commitment to providing community health and happiness as a whole. Their certified doctors are well versed in various areas to assist their patients with specific health care needs, such as asthma management, women's health, men's health, immunizations, diabetes management, travel medicine, antenatal care, and children's health.



Skin cancer is a commonly diagnosed cancer for both women and men. The number of confirmed cases in Australia has steadily increased over the past few decades. Knowing the risk factors, identifying the early stages of this disease, and protecting individuals from skin cancer is essential for early detection and effective treatment. UV rays can penetrate the skin even when it is cloudy, cold, or hazy outside. Coolangatta Medical Centre offers bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast and Tweed for pension, concession, and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years of age.



''When it comes to any of the women's healthcare requirements, all they need to do is reach out at Coolangatta Medical Centre, and the clinic's qualified practitioners will take it up from there. The practice has female doctors in Gold Coast for women's health who are well-trained to deal with all sorts of concerns that female patients might have,'' the clinic's spokesperson said. Right from conducting the necessary test for accurate diagnosis suggests the ideal treatment course, whether surgical or non-surgical, right through to the effective prognosis. Moreover, professional doctors at the women's clinic in Gold Coast also advise patients regarding the available treatment alternatives based on your preferences.



