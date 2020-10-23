Coolangatta Offers Travel Doctor Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center places a premium on the health of clients visiting the clinic from locations such as Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South, Bilinga, Tweeds Heads West, Cobaki Lakes. The clinic provides general healthcare services such as aged care, chronic disease management, skin cancer checks, travel vaccinations, and extensive vaccinations. Coolangatta Medical Center has doctors who can assist with alleviating patients from pains and sufferings. The clinic is set out to deliver quality health care services to patients at affordable prices. Therefore, don't be surprised to see this medical centre having many happy and satisfied customers who readily recommend it to their loved ones.



"Travelling overseas for holidays is an exciting time. Everyone will want to catch a glimpse of the outside world and get exposure to a variety of cultures and experiences available beyond their borders. To ensure that guests make the most of these experiences, they want to make sure they remain in excellent health," commented the company spokesperson. "Coolangatta Medical Center delivers a reliable travel doctor in Gold Coast with professional medical services and advice to enable a safe and enjoyable holiday or work trip."



Coolangatta Medical Center specializes in a range of health partner services, including physiotherapy podiatry, cardiology, and audiology. The medical practice also offers consultations such as dietary advice. Therefore, Coolangatta Medical Center is a perfect partner for those searching for a medical centre in Tweed. Those seeking effective treatment for a range of ailments are welcome to Coolangatta Medical Center. Nonetheless, those who need medical checkups to ensure that their health status is not at risk also consult clinic professional to get medical services. So, you don't have to wait until you are sick before you can enjoy the benefits of meeting the doctors in this medical centre.



"At Coolangatta Medical Center, we know the value of one's health. We understand that the difference between life and death many times is the availability of trained medical personnel," commented the company spokesperson. "Hence, the clinic has ensured that only the best hands are available to care for patients. Our staffs are committed professionals who attend to patients with the care and patience they deserve.



Family physicians at Coolangatta Medical Center educate their patients on making healthy lifestyle choices, and they offer preventative care services such as routine checkups, tests, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening and vaccinations. Family doctors also treat a variety of sicknesses. They see patients who have known illness, in addition to patients who have new ailments that require a diagnosis. Family medicine doctors at Coolangatta Medical Center can treat a significant number of their patients' issues in the centre, including Tweed skin cancer checks, which offers cancer diagnosis and treatment.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is a medical centre with a full team of general practitioners and health support staff. This ensures patients have all the health care services they need in one place. Coolangatta Medical Centre is the perfect choice for patients' looking for a clinic in Tweed Heads. The medical practice team includes doctors, physiotherapists, pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists.



Contact Information



Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street, Coolangatta, QLD

Tel: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/