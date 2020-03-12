Coolies from KooziesOnline Use Science to Keep Drinks Cooler

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- A staple at any reception, wedding beer coolies are a ubiquitous sight at nearly any type of event. But how do coolies work — and do they really help to keep drinks colder? One researcher from Ohio State University put this question to the test—and found that coolies do, in fact, keep drinks colder.



Most people assume that coolies keep drinks cold by insulating the can and preventing the warm weather from heating up the inside of your can or bottle. However, the truth is that the real value in coolies lies in their ability to wick away condensation. When party-goers use a coolie on their can, the coolie creates a barrier between the environment and the drink itself. This barrier prevents condensation from forming on the aluminum, preventing the transfer of heat to the beer or soda inside the can.



"If the barrier between a cool beverage and the outside air is the thin wall of an aluminum can, then the temperature of the beverage will approach the temperature of the air relatively quickly," said Jim DeGrand, a senior researcher and lecturer in the Department of Geography at Ohio State University. "The sleeve [of a coolie] doesn't actively cool the liquid inside the can, it merely slows down the rate of temperature change within the can."



Backed by science, coolies are an excellent way to add fun and flair to any party or special event. Event planners searching for the best wedding coolies are encouraged to pay the team at KooziesOnline.com a visit today to learn more about their extensive range of science-backed coolies.



