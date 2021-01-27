Coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com Are Perfect for Athletic Event Sponsorships

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- As the new year approaches, event planners and sponsors alike are searching for the best ways to advertise during the upcoming spring sports season. One excellent option that's ideal for any type of business is customized giveaway items from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With everything from promotional logo coolies to customizable tumblers, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is the ideal source for anyone looking for a fun and exciting way to advertise during an athletic event.



Athletic event coordinators are always searching for local businesses to sponsor their events. However, it can be difficult for business owners to ensure that the attendees remember their company after the event is over. One fantastic option is to send guests home with a customized coolie, cup, or other prize from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With options available for all seasons, PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers a massive range of affordable products that business owners can use to advertise at any type of event in 2021.



Coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com aren't just great for athletic events and sponsorships—they're ideal for personal events as well. PersonalizedDrinkware.com also offers customized wedding beer coolies, coffee mugs, and cups that are perfect for any type of personal celebration.



Though the winter sports season is still in full swing, it's never too early to start thinking about the spring season. Anyone interested in viewing a complete list of products available from PersonalizedDrinkware.com is encouraged to pay their team a visit online. To get in touch with their customer service team by phone, interested parties are encouraged to call 866-989-8880.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalog of products that can be used for any occasion. Customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses, and so much more. The only way to make the products even better is having the ability to customize it. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer's choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drinkware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items as well.



Customers are pleased with the amount of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness offered by the staff at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With extremely reasonable prices, when a promise is made, a promise is answered. Products are shipped to customers from warehouses located around the country to expedite the process and get them to their location as fast as possible.