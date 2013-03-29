CooLift Delivery System Demo Featured at April BevOps Fleet Summit

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Beverage World's mission is to serve the global beverage market through in-depth intelligence, analysis and insights, coverage of innovation and news for beverage marketers, producers, distributors and retailers around the world. Beverage World is run by a veteran team of editorial, sales and marketing professionals with nearly 70 collective years of experience in beverage magazine publishing, digital media and conference management.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at the 8th annual BevOps/Fleet Summit 2013 from April 14-17, 2013 at Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Magline has an outside demonstration on Tuesday, April 16th from 9:15-12:15. Additionally, the company will be at the American Body trailer demonstrating the CooLift delivery system. Beverage World magazine sponsors the tradeshow for the beverage supply chain.



In addition to educational sessions and keynotes speakers addressing pressing beverage supply chain issues, it also features an exclusive tour of Crescent Crown Arizona distributorship. The Ride & Drive/Equipment Demo is a hands-on discovery of the latest in beverage warehousing and fleet operations.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



