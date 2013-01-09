CooLift Delivery System Profiled in Industrial Supply Magazine

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Industrial Supply Magazine recently profiled Magliner’s CooLift delivery system. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System combines an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



With the CooLift Delivery System, product can be delivered to the store with up to 50% reduction in driver product touches. Orders are built directly onto a CooLift pallet inside the warehouse, and then loaded into trailers using traditional fork lifts with CooLift Pallet Adapters. At the delivery location, drivers can transfer product to its final destination through a traditional door, unlike with full-size pallets, because of the CooLift pallets’ compact size. Combined, these time-saving features have provided proven cost-effectiveness for customers across North America. The CooLift systems have demonstrably increased delivery efficiency, improved driver retention and longevity, and provided for lower fleet operating costs.



CooLift features a 24 volt battery-powered hydraulic lift and a pump back-up system. The battery is charged from a standard wall unit or a vehicle’s onboard charger, and will last through a typical delivery day. The CooLift’s six wheels, including two that swivel in the rear, allows for 360-degree freedom in store aisles and “85-percent of coolers.” The system also features hydraulic dual-wheel disc brakes for added control.



Magliner emphasizes that the picking is safer and more efficient for all employees along the chain when using CooLift. Magliner states that its system can give customers upgrading to CooLift an economic advantage and increase driver safety and retention. Magliner backs its products with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase against defects in workmanship or material. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



