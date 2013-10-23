CooLift Drives Ergonomics Advantages and Keeps Drivers on the Job

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- CooLift features a 24 volt battery-powered hydraulic lift and a pump back-up system. The battery is charged from a standard wall unit or a vehicle’s onboard charger, and will last through a typical delivery day. The CooLift’s six wheels, including two that swivel in the rear, allows for 360-degree freedom in store aisles and “85-percent of coolers.” The system also features hydraulic dual-wheel disc brakes for added control.



According to Greg Ecker, President of Magline, “The system’s half-pallets allow drivers to utilize more entryways because unlike a full-size pallet, the compact CooLift fits through almost any door. Store delivery orders are built directly onto a pallet and then loaded into trailers using traditional forklifts with a special pallet adapter. There are real ergonomic advantages.”



Magliner emphasizes that the picking is safer and more efficient for all employees along the chain when using CooLift. CooLift is an economic advantage because it increases driver safety and retention. Magliner backs its products with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase against defects in workmanship or material. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more products, in less time - safely and efficiently.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209