CooLift essential Tool in Supply Chain According to Magline President Greg Ecker

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Greg Ecker, President of Magline, Inc. was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio recently. The show was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the material handling leader. Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand.



Ecker explained how the innovative CoolLift Delivery System and other Magline products are an important part of the supply chain, “When you think about where we play in the supply chain, for example our customers like Coke, Budweiser, Sysco Foods, Federal Express, and UPS, our customers experience delivering goods into a convenience store one outlet to your home they very well could be using our types of product. Our products could be used 50-75 times a day by any given driver it becomes literally their commercial tool, their supply chain tool to move goods. So when you think of supply chains and everything that has to do with the complexity of a supply chain, we play in the space of that final 100 yards where a driver is touching a product moving it from point A to point B and they are using our tools to effectively do that consistently with repeatability every single day of the week.”



Magline will be exhibiting and presenting the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



To listen to the entire episode click this link: http://manufacturing-revival.com/greg-ecker/.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing.



About Magline

Magline was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209