Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Raising awareness of improved fitness has led to greater fitness engagement, which has generated a strong demand for athletic wear. Cooling materials provide supportive body temperature in harsh weather circumstances and ease the state of the body. They also confer protection against UV rays, pollutants, and moisture. The use of cooling materials helps control body temperature by controlling excess heat produced by fatigue, heating systems, or exercising. Cooling fabrics are suitable for maintaining a colder atmosphere and keeping the wearer relaxed during a workout.



Cooling Fabrics Market Drivers

The growing use of cooling fabrics in sportswear is driving the market. Raising awareness of improved fitness has led to greater fitness engagement, which has led to strong demand for sportswear. The production of cost-effective goods and advertising efforts to increase awareness of cooling fabrics are expected to support market growth during the forecast era. Economic developments, improvements in people's lifestyles in developed countries, and an increase in sporting culture are expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period. In addition, raising understanding of personal care is also improving the sector.



Cooling Fabrics Market Regional Landscape

North America has the highest market share during the year 2019. The involvement of major cooling firms in the area is growing the market for cooling fabrics in North America. The rapid implementation of advanced cooling technology in the United States leads to the demand in the region. The cooling fabrics market in the Asia Pacific is projected to see substantial growth over the forecast period due to a rise in expendable income of the population in emerging economies and a high degree of marketing by key market players in the area.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cooling Fabrics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/444



Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named 'Brrr Pro.' These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the 'triple chill effect' for fresh experience and superior comfort.

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The sports apparel segment held the largest market share in 2019. Cooling fabrics are largely consumed in the manufacture of sportswear. Increased demand for cooler clothes among people who exercise and play sports is driving the segment.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. Presence of major producers of cooling fabrics in the region is boosting the market in North America. Rapid adoption of advanced cooling technologies in the U.S. contributes to the market in the region.

Key market participants include Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC



#Cooling Fabrics Market Report to grow your business needs: Now Purchase @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/444



Cooling Fabrics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic



Cooling Fabrics Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling



Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted



Cooling Fabrics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cooling-fabrics-market



Here are the questions we answer...

At what rate will the Cooling Fabrics Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Cooling Fabrics Market?

What would be the impact of Cooling Fabrics Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Cooling Fabrics Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Cooling Fabrics Market Definition

1.2. Cooling Fabrics Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Cooling Fabrics Market Methodology

1.4. Cooling Fabrics Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cooling Fabrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cooling Fabrics Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Cooling Fabrics Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Cooling Fabrics Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Cooling Fabrics Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Cooling Fabrics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Cooling Fabrics Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…