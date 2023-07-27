Cooling Fabrics Market Size 2023 : Top Key Players, Business Growth and Report Analysis Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- The report "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing), and Region( APAC, Europe, North America, ROW)- Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 3.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Cooling fabrics have been the primary choice for sports apparel due to their ability to enhance performance, improve comfort, and regulate body temperature during physical activity. These fabrics offer moisture wicking, breathability & ventilation, heat reflectivity, compression & recovery, lightweight, strechability, and odor control that contribute to a more comfortable and enjoyable sports experience.



By type, the synthetic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of cooling fabrics market during 2023 to 2028.

The synthetic segment, by product, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Synthetic cooling fabrics are typically made from synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, or polypropylene. These fibers are engineered to have specific properties like moisture-wicking, breathability, and quick-drying capabilities. Other than cooling, synthetic fabrics have qualities, such as high strength, endurance, high elasticity, and smooth texture, which are sometimes not achievable with natural fabrics. These properties are expected to attract the consumers towards synthetic cooling fabrics.



By textile type, the woven segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of cooling fabrics market during forecast period.

Woven fabrics, known for their strength and durability, can withstand repeated use and washing. This makes them suitable for applications that require long-lasting cooling performance, such as sportswear or outdoor apparel. Also, woven cooling fabrics offer a wide range of design options and can be engineered with different patterns, densities, and textures. These variations can influence the breathability, cooling efficiency, and aesthetic appeal of the fabric. Thus, woven cooling fabrics offer a balance of breathability, durability, and design flexibility, which contribute to the overall market growth.



By application, the protective wearing is projected to account for the fastest-growing segment of the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period.

Cooling fabrics in protective wear have seen an increasing demand, driven by the need for enhanced comfort, temperature regulation, and safety in various industries. These fabrics are incorporated into industrial workwear, personal protective equipment (PPE), military & law enforcement, firegighter gear, and other emerging applications. This helps enhance worker productivity, reduce heat-related illnesses, and provide a more comfortable and safe experience in demanding environments, promoting overall cooling fabrics market expansion.



By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment of cooling fabrics market during 2023 to 2028.

The increasing focus on health and wellness in the region has influenced consumer preferences towards functional textiles. Cooling fabrics are favored by health-conscious individuals seeking clothing that provides thermal comfort, moisture management, and breathability. As this trend aligns with the growing emphasis on leading healthy and active lifestyles, the demand for cooling fabrics is expected to grow in the region.



The major players operating in the cooling fabrics market include Coolcore (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), TexRay Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Nanotex (US), Burlington Fabrics (US), Libolon (Taiwan), Columbia Sportswear Company (US), Marcel Liebaert NV (Belgium), HeiQ Materials AG (Switzerland), Patagonia (US), Virul INTL (US), and others.