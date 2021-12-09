Cooling Fabrics Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2025 : North America Is Expected to Lead the Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- The report "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic, Natural), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global cooling fabrics market size in 2020 is estimated to be USD 2.0 billion and projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025. This growth is attributed primarily to the increasing demand for sports apparel, lifestyle, and protective wearing applications.



The sports apparel application segment accounts for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market

The sports apparel application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Cooling fabrics play an important role in manufacturing sports apparel, which helps the wearer in providing a cooling effect while performing sports activities. The cooling fabrics absorb the heat in the form of sweat from the human body and give a cooling effect to the person wearing it. These cooling fabrics also increase the breathability to let the heat escape and give the wearer a comfortable feel without hampering their performance.



Based on type, the synthetic segment is projected to lead the cooling fabrics market by 2025

The synthetic type of cooling fabrics is expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Synthetic cooling fabrics are made from synthetic fibers as raw materials, including nylon, polyester, and spandex, among others. Synthetic fabrics are most suitable for outdoor sports activities that regulate the temperature of the wearer through superior evaporative characteristics. Other than cooling, this type has high strength, high elasticity, and smooth texture, due to which the demand for synthetic cooling fabrics is expected to grow during the forecast period.



The knitted segment is projected to lead the cooling fabrics market by 2025

Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. The knitted textile type has a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics. Knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties, such as better breathability and fit the shape of the body in the best possible way. Thus, knitted fabrics are used majorly for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.



North America is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US is one of the significant consumers of cooling fabrics in North America. Increase in technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application market drives the North America cooling fabrics market.

Key market players covered in this report include Coolcore LLC (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (US) and among others



Recent Developments :



- In March 2018, Coolcore LLC launched single strand yarn Fibr-X, which possesses the same thermoregulation characteristics as the original fabrics. Fibr-X yarn could be woven with other natural and synthetic fibers, providing some additional attributes to the final products. With this new product launch, the company was able to strengthen its product portfolio.

- In December 2015, Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. partnered with PHYSICLO, a fitness apparel manufacturer for the sports & leisure end-use market. This partnership helped the company develop and produce performance apparel products to meet market demand.

- In June 2015, NILIT acquired the production facilities of INVISTA Americana in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that produces nylon 6.6. This acquisition helped the company increase its presence and market share in Brazil and the overall South American nylon market. Further, the company has met the demand for garments in the local market of Brazil.



