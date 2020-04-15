Cooling Tower Market Projections 2025 by Top Players SPX Cooling Technologies, Johnson Controls, Inc, Thermax Limited, Star Cooling Tower, Thermal Care

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Rising investments pertaining to the expansion of industrial sector across the emerging economies along with ongoing improvement in conventional technologies of thermal power plants will foster the cooling tower market growth. Escalating consumer awareness toward the adoption of sustainable cogeneration technologies will positively impact the business landscape.



According to the latest research report by GMI, cooling tower market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 3 Billion by 2025.



The U.S. cooling tower market in 2018, accounted for over USD 250 million. Favorable regulatory norms to accelerate the adoption of sustainable power generation coupled with rapid advancements in the manufacturing sector will increase the product penetration. Paradigm shift in the respective government norms are redefining the domestic manufacturing sector which will further boost the industry growth.



Reduced thermal pollution, decreased biological contaminants and ability to remove water usage are some of the underline parameters that will drive the dry cooling tower market share. These systems operate on the code of connective heat transfer which involves minimal water usage when compared with other technologies.



Expanding industrial infrastructure primarily across the developing nations along with the requirement of high heat load will boost the natural cooling tower market growth. Reduced noise emissions, low energy consumption, low maintenance cost and longer service life are some of the key features which will significantly increase the product adoption.



Package cooling tower market is anticipated to expand over 5% by 2025. Flexible site replacement and simplified electrical wiring & piping are among the major advantages which will positively impact the business growth. Furthermore, the rising investments toward automotive, textile and food processing industry will accelerate the product adoption.



Fiber reinforced plastic will onlook growth on the grounds of their rigidity, non-corrosion, simplified installation, ability to resist extreme climate conditions, economic viability and greater strength characteristics. Their growing use in production of various components and ongoing technological advancements will stimulate the industry growth.



Eminent players operating in the cooling tower market are Haman, International Cooling, Reymsa, BERG, Bell Cooling Tower, Mesan, Evapco, ENGIE, Paharpur Cooling Tower, SPIG, Star Cooling, Perfect Cooling Thermax, SPX Cooling, Thermal Care, Baltimore, Johnson Controls, Brentwood, ENEXIO and Delta.



