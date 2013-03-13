Coon Hunters Supply Launches One-Stop Online Source for Supplies

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Coon Hunters Supply, an online store with hunting products, has been officially launched for meeting the needs of outdoor hunters. In the hunting supply store are cajun lights, trapping supplies, clothing, and dog tracking and training supplies. A number of books and DVDs are also available in addition to fishing supplies and animal calls.



The newly launched website features a shopping cart where items of interest can be stored while one chooses to continue shopping or visit the checkout page to make their purchase. Products for making game calls, for rabbits, woodpeckers, coyotes, deer, ducks, and more are available in specific models. Visitors can also find hog hunting supplies, traps, and lure, scent, and bait products depending on the hunting trip one is planning.



Cargo storage equipment is also sold, including the SUV Cargo Caddy™ for organizing all the supplies. Vehicle barriers and products for dog transport are also provided; visitors can also find numerous health products for dogs and other pets. In addition, the site offers access to Dan’s hunting clothes with high quality materials, including boots and items for snake protection. Coats are available in adult and kid sizes, while game bags provide storage for small animals or gear.



Lights from the Cajun Lights company are offered in all voltages, in various forms. Head lamps, belt lights, and LED lights come in packages which meet the different needs of buyers. All of the products on the site are easily found via a left-hand sidebar menu, visible on each and every page on the site. The new web portal is as straight-to-the-point as an e-commerce site gets – find a product and get to the shopping cart to do business. Visitors also have a reliable search feature to find what they need. Major credit card and PayPal are accepted.



About Coon Hunters Supply

We are coon hunters with over 60 years of experience in hunting with all types of hunting hounds. It is our mission here at Coon Hunters Supply to enhance your life by bringing you products that make life more comfortable and enjoyable in the field, swamps and on the farm. In addition Coon Hunter Supply only sells products that are manufactured in the USA.



For media inquiries or more information about Coon Hunters Supply contact Carl Moore at (901) 358-9619 or email cmbluetick@coonhunterssupply.com. CoonHuntersSupply; 3494 Ardmore St, Memphis, TN 38127



Website: http://www.coonhunterssupply.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmbluetick