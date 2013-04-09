'Coon Hunters Supply' Now Selling 'Dan's Hunting Gear'

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- ‘Coon Hunter’s Supply’, a renowned name when it comes to buying all types of hunting gear, today announced the availability of ‘Dan’s Hunting Gear’ on their online store. The options available for the buyers to choose from include Dan’s Hunting clothes , chaps, snake protectors and boots among others.



Speaking on the occasion a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to confirm the availability of complete range of Dan’s Hunting Gear on our online store. Dan’s Hunting Gear offers the finest options in hunting gear. Whether it is clothing or boots, you will find that our quality is guaranteed.”



‘Coon Hunters Supply’ has been in the coon hunting business for over 60 years now and is a popular name among hunting enthusiasts alike. The range of products on offer includes everything that a hunter would ever need including technical gadgets, collars for hunting dogs and tracking devices among others. The company is also known for the customer service it offers. The representative of the company added, “Our Number one priority is customer service. Everyone here at Coon Hunters Supply fully understands that the customer comes first and that we won't be going home until each and every order is done and done right.”



Purchase of a product can be made from the online store and payments done through PayPal’s secure network. The products are delivered on the address as mentioned by the customer.



About Coon Hunters Supply

Owned by Carl Moore, Coon Hunters Supply offers everything that is required for Coon Hunting. The products on offer are of the highest quality and are tried and tested by the experts of the field. The company is lead by expert coon hunters with over 60 years of experience.



Contact:

Carl Moore

(901) 358-9619

Address: 3494 Ardmore St.

Memphis, TN. 38127

cmbluetick@coonhunterssupply.com

https://www.facebook.com/cmbluetick

http://www.coonhunterssupply.com/