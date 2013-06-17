Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Investor Alert: Buyout Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Apollo Tyres Ltd to acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for $35.00 per NYSE:CTB share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:CTB shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) prior to June 12, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:CTB shares have certain options.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:CTB investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 12, 2013, Apollo Tyres Ltd (NSE: ApolloTYRE) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) announced the execution of a merger agreement under which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo will acquire Cooper in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stockholders will receive $35.00 per share in cash.



However, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:CTB stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.36 billion in 2010 to over $4.2 billion in 2012 and its respective Net Income increased from $140.45 million to $220.37 million.



Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) grew from $3.44 per share in March 2009 to $28.09 per share in March 2013.



On June 12, 2013, NYSE:CTB shares closed at $34.66 per share.



Those who are current investors in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB), have certain options.



