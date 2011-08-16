Cooperstown All-Star Village Baseball Resort Registering Youth Teams for 2012 and 2013 Seasons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2011 -- Cooperstown All-Star Village, America’s only baseball tournament resort for 10 and 12 year olds announces open team registration for the upcoming 2012 and 2013 resort season. Designed for the whole family, Cooperstown All-Star Village is dedicated to providing every player with a major league experience in an environment where teams from across the country can come to compete and have fun.



Founded by local business couple Martin and Brenda Patton in 2004, Cooperstown All-Star Village is a unique youth baseball camp where players compete in weeklong tournaments. The resort is located on the outskirts of baseball’s birthplace of Cooperstown NY, just minutes from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum and various other family-friendly attractions. “Our goal was to provide a high-quality baseball experience with professional facilities and uniforms for the players as well as a great experience for their families in a resort-like setting,” said Martin Patton.



Eight state-of-the-art tournament fields modeled on professional field designs feature lights and batting cages equipped with Web cams that broadcast the games live on the Internet and back to the resort’s full-service restaurant. The resort also has batting cages, a 24-hour medical staff complete with a fully equipped infirmary and outdoor gear boxes for the players.



In addition to the fields and the resort’s mountain scenery backdrop, the Cooperstown All-Star Village resort consists of The Players Village, which features several spacious air-conditioned bunkhouses that can accommodate a number of teams and are outfitted with large screen televisions, a, game room, laundry service, as well as full-size beds for the coaches and umpires. The Family Village portion of the resort features two boutique hotels for the families, a large baseball glove-shaped pool, full fitness center, wireless Internet, coin-operated laundry and a relaxing full service restaurant. The entire resort facility maintains 24/7 security so families and players can concentrate on having fun.



Every player receives a Cooperstown All-Star Village major-league style uniform, a National Baseball Hall Of Fame ticket, a Cooperstown Youth Baseball Hall Of Fame ring, three nutritional meals a day, six nights stay in the air-conditioned bunkhouses and access to all facilities. The resort also accommodates authorized Cooperstown All-Star umpires who receive free meals, lodging, uniform and accessories, a Hall of Fame ring and a National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ticket for supporting tournament play. “We’ve tried to create a world-class resort for families that love baseball and make it affordable in difficult economic times,” said Patton. For more information on Cooperstown All-Star Village, please visit: http://www.cooperstownallstarvillage.com/