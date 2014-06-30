Coops and Cages Encourages Public to Participate in Pet-Related Events

Carlton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- In Australia alone, there will be several events taking place this 2014. Although there is no direct affiliation with the organizations promoting animal welfare, Coops and Cages is still showing support for the said events. According to one of its most distinguished executives, such events are needed in today’s society as these are ways to educate people on how to care better for pets.



One of the organizations holding pet events this year is the Pet Industry Association of Australia (PIAA). This August 10, the PIAA will be conducting the GroomEx 2014 at Technology Park, Sydney where this seeks to impart grooming education through seminars and competitions. It can be recalled that a similar event was conducted last year where a dog did not just have the common coat grooming treatment but was also treated to fashionable nail art. The organization will also be running other grooming competitions in several areas such as in Adelaide Showgrounds on September 7th, Melbourne Showgrounds on September 30th, Perth Showgrounds on October 3rd, and back in Technology Park on October 10th and 11th.



For parents who want to take their kids out for a dose of fun, the Gold Coast Pet & Animal Expo 2014 will be featuring some unique backyard display and wildlife experience. This will be open on October 4th and 5th and is considered the largest animal expo in Australia. Admission for attendees is free. This event will be featuring duck herding where dogs will be showcasing their skills in escorting livestock through obstacles such as bridges. Other activities included are National Dock Dog Championships, Queensland Flyball Competition, and Sheep Shearing to name a few.



Meanwhile, other organizations are now preparing for pet industry events for the incoming years. Melbourne Pet and Animal Expo will be conducted from February 28 to March 1, 2015 while Sydney Pet and Animal Expo will be held in February 2016. In these events, business entities will have the chance to exhibit their products and services. Visitors on the other hand will have the opportunity to have access to pet related information.



How are these events related to better pet treatment? According to Jordan Walker, rabbit coops quality control manager at Coops and Cages, “Just by seeing pets on shows like grooming competitions sends the message that you should be investing some time taking care of pets. In schools knowledge is imparted through teaching. Pet events provide valuable information to people in the same manner. This allows them to have better judgment when it comes to animal care.”



