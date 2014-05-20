Coops and Cages Highlights the Importance of Animal Awareness in the Community

Carlton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- WSPA, Animal Aid and RSPCA are different organizations that share a common goal which is to protect the well-being of animals. These three are directly involved in providing adequate housing to animals, educating the public, animal fundraising activities and a continued effort to communicate with the government to support animal welfare causes. In all of these endeavours, these organizations have found support from many animal lovers and entities like Coops and Cages.



In the black market, Australian birds like black cockatoos are selling for as much as $30,000. Other animals like parrots, lizards and snakes are also on the bucket list of animal collectors. While the illegal trading of animals in Australia in miniscule compared to other countries in Africa and Asia, the way that these animals are smuggled out of the country are still considered cruel to simply dismiss. Reptiles are forced to stay inside teddy bears for extended periods in order to be shipped to other countries without alarming the authorities. This is what buyers seem to fail to take into consideration in the quest to own a prized collector’s item. With the active participation of animal awareness groups that involve events such as these, more and more people are opened to the reality that animal cruelty does exist in the society and the faith of the helpless animals are left in their hands.



The said organizations are currently accepting donations locally and internationally. Donations could be in the form of cash or in kind. All of these are always in need of extra help and are welcoming volunteers. With the presence of these organizations, there may be a hope that Australia and other countries would make an effort to make peace with animals and make the world a safer haven for them.



For Jordan Walker, a self-proclaimed animal enthusiast at Coops And Cages™, organizations like WSPA, Animal Aid and RSPCA are the reasons why all is not yet lost for humans and animals alike. He was quoted saying, “Some people tend to forget that there is more to life than just being cooped up in the perimeter of their own needs and wants. They sacrifice poor animals in exchange for monetary gain but in the end, give up their humanity in the process. It takes great courage to make a difference and step forward to speak up for those that can’t speak for themselves. For me, every animal deserves the same chance to live in a way that befits it just like humans do. By supporting animal welfare organizations, I am giving out the message to the public that it is possible to make a change. It doesn’t have to be a big leap. If each person makes one single step, then the collective effort will be bigger than any leap ever made by a single person and together, we can make a difference for the animals that greatly need our help.”



About Coops And Cages™

Coops And Cages™ is an online retailer of pet enclosure products located in Australia. The company prides itself for its unrivalled customer service and items that exceed market standards, proof of its genuine care for animals. For more information, contact Jordan Walker at info@coopsandcages.com.au or leave him a message at his Facebook, Twitter or Google+ accounts.