Coors Healthcare Solutions: Calling All Medical Directors to Kentucky

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- For well over a decade, medical-minded individuals have trusted Coors Healthcare Solutions in Charlotte, NC with their job placement and management needs. As an interim management agency, Coors Healthcare Solutions places experienced individuals in the positions that best utilize their skills, with the teams that they are most compatible. They take their work very seriously, offering individual, undivided attention to each and every one of their clients.



This accessibility is what makes Coors Healthcare Solutions a top Charlotte recruiting agency. On their website, they provide a job board, where interested interim managers can easily browse through the available positions.



Currently, they are seeking an interim medical director in Kentucky, for the Critical Care Department. An exciting opportunity for experienced Directors of Critical Care services, this position is located in the heart of the Land of Lakes, in Paducah, Kentucky. For a candidate to be considered, they must have at least two years of management experience in Critical Care. Although not required, it is preferred that he/she is a graduate from an accredited school of nursing. This candidate must also have and utilize positive communication skills, having the ability to speak openly, honestly, and directly.



This position offers the following: competitive compensation, incentive, bonuses, full relocation, and temporary housing.



To learn more about this position or other opportunities through Coors Healthcare Solutions



