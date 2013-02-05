Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) Investor Alert: Investigation of Acquisition by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. to acquire Copano Energy, L.L.C. for $40.91 per NASDAQ:CPNO share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Copano Energy shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) prior to January 29, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:CPNO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Copano Energy, L.L.C. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:CPNO investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On January 29, 2013, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: KMP) and Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ: CPNO) announced an agreement whereby Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. will acquire all of Copano Energy’s outstanding units for a total purchase price of approximately $5 billion, including the assumption of debt.



The transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, will be a 100 percent unit for unit transaction with an exchange ratio of 0.4563 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: KMP) units per Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) unit.



The consideration to be received by Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) unitholders is valued at $40.91 per Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) common unit based on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ closing price as of Jan. 29, 2013



Copano Energy, L.L.C. said the offer represents a 23.5 percent premium to Copano Energy’s close on Jan. 29, 2013.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:CPNO shares at $41.00 per share. Furthermore, Copano Energy’ financial performance improved lately. In fact, Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $779.33 million in 2009 to over $1.29 billion in 2011. Shares of Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO) grew from as low as $11.64 per share in March 2009 to as high as $37.68 per share in February 2012.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:CPNO stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Copano Energy Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Copano Energy, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CPNO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



