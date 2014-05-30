Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of COPD Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Close to 1 Billion people worldwide suffer from respiratory or pulmonary diseases. In the respiratory therapeutic domain, Asthma and COPD are the major categories, accounting for close to 75% of the total patient for respiratory or pulmonary diseases. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a disease which progresses in the lungs and requires treatment all through the life. It is an inflammatory disorder which is characterized by obstruction in the variable airflow and airway hyper-responsiveness to many intrinsic, genetic and environmental stimuli. These disorders have become one of the major reasons for disability and death. The prevalence and incidence of this disease is increasing worldwide.

Bronchodilators and polypharmacy dominates the treatment for this disease. It is expected that by 2020, COPD would account for more than 6 Million deaths across the globe annually. Inspite of significant investments in the development of novel agents to treat the disease, the COPD therapy area is generally dominated by inhaled bronchodilator therapies which only relieve symptoms, but do not completely cure the disease. There exist many opportunities for a disease-modifying therapy. However, the development of new COPD therapies is increasingly focusing on therapies which combine two bronchodilators into one inhaler.



The global market for COPD has been estimated to be close to US$ 12 billion in 2013. With a high number of new and more efficient and convenient drugs crowding the market, it is expected that this market would grow at a CAGR of 8% to reach close to US$ 17.5 billion by 2018. Some of the drugs which are major contributors to this growth include once-daily LABA/LAMA fixed-dose combinations such as QVA-149, umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol and olodaterol/tiotropium. By 2018, it is expected that the combinations of LABA/LAMA would the leading drugs driving sales in the COPD therapy market and by 2021, these drugs would account for more than 25% of the market share. While in 2013, close to 50% of the global market was accounted by the US, with the other regions together accounting for 50%. However, it is expected that by 2018, the share of the USA would reduce marginally to 45%, while the lost share of this region would be taken over by the Asian region.



COPD Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline Analysis Report Highlight:



COPD Drug Market Overview

COPD Patient Base: Global, US & Europe

FDA & EMA Guidelines on Clinical Investigation of COPD Drugs

COPD Drug Clinical Pipeline by Phase & Country

COPD Drug in Development Phase: 174

Majority of COPD Drugs in Preclinical Phase: 72

Marketed COPD Drugs: 36

Discontinued & Suspended COPD Drug Profiles



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156516/copd-drug-market-opportunity-clinical-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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