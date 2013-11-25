Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Copegus and Rebetol (Hepatitis C Virus) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche’s Pegasys and Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche’s Copegus and Merck’s Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection.



Ribavirin is a nucleoside analogue with antiviral activity. The drug has direct antiviral activity against many RNA viruses, but its exact mechanism of action is unknown. Ribavirin has been demonstrated to inhibit the polymerase of HCV in a biochemical reaction, and the drug is indicated for the treatment of HCV infection in combination with other anti-HCV medications.



Scope



- Overview of Hepatitis C infection, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



- Detailed information on Copegus and Rebetol including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



- Sales forecast for Copegus and Rebetol for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.



- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.



Reasons To Buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Hepatitis C



- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Copegus and Rebetol performance



- Obtain sales forecast for Copegus and Rebetol from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146706/copegus-and-rebetol-hepatitis-c-virus-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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