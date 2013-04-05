Copenhagen Imports Helps Homeless Veterans

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Copenhagen Imports donated 40 brand new sofa beds to Bridging AZ Furniture Bank. The donation will be used to support Bridging AZ’s Veteran’s program in collaboration with Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness [http://www.azceh.org] and their H3 VETS Project. Bridging AZ Furniture Bank supports over 100 social service agencies with basic furniture and household items for their clients. H3 VETS Project’s goal is to house all chronically homeless Veterans living in Maricopa County by June of 2014.



According to Shane Groen, project manager for H3 VETS Project, the veterans “are very grateful and you can tell they feel special to have such a nice and new piece of furniture when they move home.” Copenhagen Imports [http://www.copenhagenliving.com], which offers contemporary furniture and accessories for the home and office, is extremely pleased that the futon - style sofa beds are going to veterans.



If you would like more information about donating to the Bridging AZ Furniture Bank, please go to http://www.bridgingaz.org



About Bridging AZ

Honored with the Sterling Award by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce for “Outstanding Non-­-profit of the Year” (video), Bridging AZ is Arizona’s first Furniture Bank. As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, Bridging AZ provides families in need with the furniture and household items necessary to create a safe, comfortable and healthy home environment. In 2004, founders Jim and Donna Piscopo gave up their jobs and fully - paid home to begin funding for Bridging AZ.



Now nine years later, Bridging AZ has supported over 190 social service programs, providing furniture and household items to families creating a happier, healthier home environment. In the past two years, Bridging AZ has distributed over 100,000 items to families in need.



For more information, visit http://www.bridgingaz.org



