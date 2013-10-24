Coping with Depression Becomes Easy with Aktiv Frisk Clinic

Oslo, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- A recent data by the World Health Organization termed Depression as the fourth most occurring disease – affecting people by derogating their life's quality and mortality. Aktiv Frisk Clinic, on the other hand, is working towards providing people with the most unique and effective treatments for coping with depression.



The Oslo based clinic offers the rightest treatment of depression, molded particularly according to the problems of patients. “Treatment must be tailored according to the individual”, says a spokesperson for Aktiv Frisk Clinic, “For others it may be a wide range of problems, such as the economy, family, work or physical illness. A depressive disorder can affect all aspects of the human condition. The biological, psychological, existential, social and cultural factors may be involved.”



The spokesperson further discusses how the Aktiv Frisk Clinic aims towards treating its patients to repel them from every kind of depressive order. The obesity clinic in Oslo offers the very latest diagnostic and treatment methods including the combination of therapies for both normal and complicated cases. The clinic also offers the suitable therapies for elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic somatic disorders. With Aktiv Frisk, one can expect a complete dedication and professionalism when it comes to offering treatment for obesity and depression.



About AktivFrisk

Aktiv Frisk clinic offers in-depth assessment, individual customized treatment and care for people with depression. www.aktivfrisk.no also offers individual assessment of people with obesity. The Obesity Clinic in Oslo has developed special courses focusing on a successful lifestyle change. Physical activity is central to their treatment strategy. The company goes to great lengths to tailor a treatment offer that suits clients’ needs and schedule. Specialist in Psychiatry, Masood Zangani, is a consultant in Ahus, Dept. Special Psychiatry. He is affiliated with the Center for morbid obesity and speaker on Center of Learning and Coping at Oslo University.



For more information, please visit: http://aktivfrisk.no/overwieghtclinic/kurs/