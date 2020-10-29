Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Copper Foil Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Doosan Solus secures Hungarian government incentive to boost copper foil production



May 25, 2020: SEOUL -- Doosan Solus, an electronic component manufacturer in South Korea, has secured an incentive worth 34 billion won ($27.4 million) from the Hungarian government to boost the production of thin copper foils for electric vehicles. Doosan Solus said that the incentive includes financial support and tax benefits needed to establish a mass production system at its plant in the Tatabanya industrial complex in Hungary. In March this year, the company secured a four-year deal worth 100 billion won to provide copper foils to an unspecified electric vehicle battery company from 2021.



Doosan Solus plans to increase the production of battery foils in Hungary to 75,000 tons by 2025. The company has developed high-end, efficient battery foil products since it acquired Circuit Foil based in Luxembourg in 2014.



Doosan starts construction of EV copper foil plant



26 July 2019: South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group has started construction of an electric vehicle (EV) copper foil plant in Hungary to capitalise on rising demand for battery materials. The plant in northwest Hungary's Tatabanya industrial park is scheduled to be completed next year. It will have capacity to produce 50,000 t/yr of battery copper foil, enough to supply power packs for about 2.2mn EVs.



Doosan, which entered the copper foil business by buying Circuit Foil Luxembourg in 2014, aims to gain a proximity and cost advantage by building its plant in Hungary. South Korean EV battery producer SK Innovation is building its second plant in northwest Hungary, where it will have combined production capacity of 17 GWh/yr. LG Chem has a battery factory in Poland, where it is expanding. South Korea's other EV battery producer Samsung SDI also has a plant in Hungary. Doosan sees demand for battery copper foil rising 13-fold by 2025. An affiliate of SK this year agreed to buy KCF Technologies, a producer of copper foils and flexible copper clad laminates used primarily in EV battery cathodes, for 1.2 trillion won ($1bn).



SKC to complete takeover of world's top copper foil maker for $1b



Jan 6, 2020: SKC Inc., a chemical unit of SK Group, said Monday that it will acquire KCF Technologies Co., the world's top producer of copper foil for lithium-ion batteries, this week in a bid to diversify its business portfolio. SKCFT Holdings Co., a subsidiary of SKC, is set to buy a 100 percent stake in KCFT from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., a US-based private equity fund, for 1.19 trillion won ($1 billion) on Tuesday. "The acquisition is meant to expand mobility business," SKC said in a regulatory filing.



KCFT was the top player in the global cooper foil market in 2018, with a 15 percent market share. The global copper foil market came to $1.2 billion in 2017, up 41 percent from $850 million in 2016, according to KCF Technologies. Its major customers include electric vehicle battery makers LG Chem Inc., Samsung SDI Co. and Panasonic Corp. Copper foil is used as the negative electrode current collector of a lithium ion battery. SKC, whose business area includes producing polyester film as well as materials for semiconductors and cosmetics, has said it expects KCFT to be its new growth engine in line with the expanding EV market.



Key Market Trends



The Global Copper Foil Market crossed the USD 10 billion value and amounted to 177.25 thousand tonnes in the year 2019. Global Copper Foil industry is facing supply-demand imbalance with low production capacity of copper foil, mainly because of the huge demand from secondary batteries. Further, the growing demand for electric vehicles on account of rising crude oil prices, rapid development in the electrical and electronic industry, and a surge in automotive production are the factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of copper foils in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and lithium-ion batteries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of copper foils. But in the current year 2020, the market has been impacted by the effect of coronavirus. Copper is a key commodity used primarily in construction and electronics manufacturing and a downturn in Chinese economic activity due to the pandemic has severely dented copper demand as major industry and building projects are put on hold during lockdown measures. Also, the copper foil industry is characterized by the presence of small and mid-sized companies that are not capable enough to compensate for the gap in the demand and supply of copper foil.



Among the Product segment in the Copper Foil market (Electrodeposited Copper Foil and Rolled Copper Foil), Electrodeposited Copper Foil segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries. Furthermore, increasing PCB production in consumer electronics has led to strong demand for electrodeposited copper foil, thereby expected to drive the global copper foil market.



Among the Industry segment in the Copper Foil market (Printed Circuit Board, Lithium-ion Batteries and Electromagnetic Shielding), Printed Circuit Board segment gains a considerable share. Copper foil is an irreplaceable basic material in the modern electronics industry. The demand for consumer gadgets, such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other medical electronics products is rapidly increasing across the world, with India and China expected to remain at the top of market growth. As printed circuits boards are deployed in almost all electronics products, PCB is likely to drive the demand for copper foil in the coming years.



Based on Application (Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Others), Electrical & Electronics segment gains a considerable share. The rapid economic development and globalization, the growth of personal disposable income, and the emergence of the emerging e-sports industry have brought new opportunities to the electronics and electrical industries, which drives the demand in the copper foil market.



The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market share and continues the dominance in forecast period also on account of the increasing production activities in countries like china. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global copper foil market, owing to the presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. In addition, the bolstering growth of the electrical and electronic industry in the region and increasing exports from the region is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Copper Foil Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



