The report covers complete analysis of the copper market on the basis of regional and global level. It also provides the historic data from 2013 to 2019 with an estimate period from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the copper industry. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides copper market key manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis.



The global copper market is driven by increase in demand for the construction across the world, since it is one of the most widely used material in the construction business. In addition, increase in demand for the renewable attributes to the growth of the market.



Moreover, there has been an increase in need for renewable energy, which is one of the prime factor which for the growth of the global copper market. Copper is one of the material, which is used in several roofing purpose, which significantly leads to the growth of the market. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in demand for copper sheets across the regions, thereby driving the demand for the market. In addition, the water resistance properties of copper is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, copper is light in weight and easily malleable, which boosts the demand for the global copper market. In addition, there are several factors such as medicinal properties of copper which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, increase in awareness among people is also one of the prime factors, which is likely to boost the demand for the market. Moreover, increase in awareness among people by several organizations also boosts the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, one of the properties of copper is the ability to resist fire, which leads to use in the making wires which is one of the major factor, which is likely to boost the demand for the global copper market.



The global copper market is segmented into several factors such as application, and on the basis of geography. On the basis of application, it is further sub-segmented into building and construction, electrical and electronics, industry machinery and equipment, transportation and consumer and generals among others. On the basis of regional segments and geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. North America has the largest share for the global copper market.



Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A strategy to gain a competitive advantage over other producers. For instance, in January 2018, Aurubis, a prominent copper producer and recycler in Europe acquired Codelco's shares in Deutsche Giessdraht. Deutsche Giessdraht, a German manufacturer of copper products, produces more than 200 kilo tons of copper wire rod per year out of high-quality Grade A cathodes. This acquisition will allow Aurubis a sole marketer of the brand Rhein-Rod. Moreover, in October 2018, BHP doubled stakes in a promising Ecuador copper project. According to BHP, this additional investment in SolGold strengthens its strategic position in the Cascabel copper exploration project.



