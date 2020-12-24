Copper Sulfate Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2027 : BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Extensively used in the production of copper salt, copper sulfate has become an essential material, required for food, environment, and water. The hydrate form of this chemical compound comes as a bright blue colored powder, whereas the anhydrous form is pale green in color. Copper sulfate is an organic chemical compound, combining copper with sulfur. The global market of copper sulfate is predicted to register worth USD 1.03 billion in 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR of 5.5% through the estimated time frame.



Key participants BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hitachi Chemical Company, Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical, NOAH Technologies Corporation, WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corporation, ATOTECH, Allan Chemical Corporation, and Kyocera Chemical, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hydrous

Anhydrous



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Fungicide and Herbicide

Medical and Public Health

Analytical Reagent

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Agriculture

Electricals

Chemicals

Medical

Electroplating

Leather and Textiles



Market Drivers



With a wide range of applications in distinct industries, copper sulfate has become a versatile chemical, gaining traction in the market. This chemical compound finds its numerous applications in the industries including agriculture, dyeing & electroplating, and several industrial processes such as in the production of raw material in the synthetic fiber industry. Such applications are majorly augmenting the demand for the market. Additionally, copper sulfate aids in killing bacteria, algae, roots, plants, snails, and fungi. In the U.S., this chemical compound has been registered in the application of different pesticide products since 1956. Such popularity and the upsurge in demand for copper sulfate are further promoting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for different types of foods and increasing population worldwide are other two important factors responsible for spurring market growth.



Regional Analysis



Increasing agricultural activity in the APAC region is the primary reason for this region's dominance in the market. Moreover, escalating need for distinct agrochemicals like herbicides and insecticides, and the presence of several agriculture-dominated countries, such as China & India, are other factors involved in fueling market growth in this region. Europe is also showcasing substantial market growth due to increasing demand for products in the animal feed industry.



