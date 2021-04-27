New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The global Copper Sulfate market is forecast to reach USD 1.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Copper Sulfate is a popular chemical compound widely used in the application of copper salt. The anhydrous form of the compound is a pale green powder, whereas the hydrate form is bright blue in color.



Copper sulfate is an organic compound that combines copper with sulfur. The compound can kill algae, bacteria, plants, roots, fungi, and snails. The toxic nature of copper sulfate depends on the content of copper. It is an essential mineral. It is found in the environment, food, and water. The chemical compound has been registered for the application in pesticide products in the U.S. since 1956.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Copper Sulfate Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



Top Copper Sulfate Manufacturers:



BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hitachi Chemical Company, Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical, NOAH Technologies Corporation, WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corporation, ATOTECH, Allan Chemical Corporation, and Kyocera Chemical, among others.



Copper Sulfate Market Segmentation by Types:



Hydrous



Anhydrous



Copper Sulfate Market Segmentation by Applications:



Fungicide and Herbicide



Medical and Public Health



Analytical Reagent



Others



Copper Sulfate Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa



