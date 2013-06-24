Copperloy Designs & Builds Custom Rail Dockboard for ALCOA

Twinsburg, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Railboards present a serious logistical challenge for the companies and facilities which depend upon them day in, and day out, for the successful operation of their businesses. When ALCOA was in such a position and needed a new, specially designed railboard in order to meet their requirements for increased safety standards and reliability, Copperloy was tasked to come up with a high quality solution.



ALCOA was concerned about safety during the usage of their railboard, which at 100 inches in width, was far more narrow than the opening of their railcar doors, which was 148 inches. In this instance, a forklift could drift too far forward with nothing inhibiting its motion, and fall into the gap between the loading dock and railcar, a hazardous and undesirable circumstance.



Copperloy's engineers were able to come up with a unique answer to this safety concern, by designing "wings" for the car end of the railboard, increasing its width to 202 inches, more than double the original size.



The wings now serve to prevent the forklift from traveling any further forward once they hit the side of the railcar. At the same time though, and equally important, the lip of the 100 inch board can still safely project 9 inches into the railcar for smooth operation.



Copperloy is a leading manufacturer of high quality, dependable loading dock and material handling equipment. They have more than 50 years of experience, and all of their products are proudly made in the USA.



With an entirely in-house engineering team, they are able to precisely design, create and build customized products to meet even the most difficult or unique specifications and circumstances. Their custom work with ALCOA is just one example of the many custom dockboards and pieces of material handling equipment they have carefully, proudly and successfully crafted for their clients.



The ALCOA railboard is currently in use by the company, and they are satisfied with having their needs for safety and reliability completely met.



For more information about Copperloy and their lineup of loading dock and material handling equipment, visit Copperloy, or call 800.321.4968 with any questions and to speak with a representative directly.



