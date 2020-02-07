Copy All Data Into a New Data File, Remove Unwanted Temporary Data to Bring Down File Size by 25 to 40 Percent with QuickBooks File Optimization

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Reaching the 150MB mark on a QuickBooks file could potentially raise red flags where files could become very slow, also resulting in a possible database corruption.



With a limit on list items such as classes, customers and jobs, these can differ based on the QuickBooks version and subject to change from year to year. "Because it's hard to keep track of these wavering changes, it's probably simpler to remember that if your total number of items is below 10,000, you're safe with QuickBooks Pro and Premier, while the same number is 100,000 for Enterprise," Rocha said.



It is recommended that you optimize QuickBooks files larger than 500MB every 6 to 12 months to ensure they run at optimal performance. Optimizing a file will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data to bring down file size by 25 to 40 percent. This will improve the performance and stability of the data file.



Another method to optimize a file is by creating a brand new company file. "This would be considered a more aggressive approach as it requires you to recreate all opening balances and all item list.



