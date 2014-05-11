Rip and Copy Hollywood or Bollywood DVD Movies in Time-Limited Holiday Discount

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- In this spring, Digiarty Software, Inc. issues a time-limited holiday deals for all people to buy WinX DVD Ripper Platinum in a holiday discount before May 20 2014. This well-designed DVD ripping software can be an effective solution to rip and copy Bollywood/Hollywood DVD movies including copyrighted by the latest encryption technologies to mainstream video formats.



"Hollywood and Bollywood movies are always attracting our eyes. We'd like to enjoy movies in cinema, watch DVD movies at home, or rely on iTunes Store for playing movies on tablets and smartphones." said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, "But, extra money is required to purchase videos from iTunes Store and the like. The cheapest alternative is to copy Hollywood movies and rip Bollywood DVD movies to portable devices by a DVD ripper. Certainly, digital copy is for personal use only."



Time is limited to get on sale WinX DVD Ripper Platinum delivering the following benefits to its users:



- Four backup methods: clone Hollywood or Bollywood DVD to ISO image/VIDEO_TS folder, copy main/full title.

- Convert new or classical Hollywood or Bollywood DVD to MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV etc common media formats for playing, editing or uploading to video-sharing centers.

- Transfer DVD movies to popular video players, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Nexus, Kindle Fire, HTC, Samsung Galaxy, WP8, Xbox, Zune, etc.

- Edit videos by cropping, trimming, adding subtitles, adjusting volume.

- More lingual editions on UI are added in the latest version, such as Dansk, Deutsch, English, Espanol, Francais, Italiano, Norsk and Portugues to support a wide range of users.



Apart from holiday deal for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, Digiarty also provides exclusive discount for video converter pack for both Mac and Windows users. For more promotion information, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/.



Feedback from users, this DVD ripper software purchased in holiday deal can rip and copy Hollywood and Bollywood DVDs, encrypted DVDs involved as well, as it advertised. Only several clicks, they have already finished rip and copy Hollywood and Bollywood DVD movies to target format or specified device.



Price and Availability



Prior to May 20 2014, everyone has the access to buy the latest full edition WinX DVD Ripper Platinum at a holiday discount $35.95 for 1 PC and $39.95 for 5 PCs, rather than the market price $59.95 per one license code.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.