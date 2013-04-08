Copy Paradise Ltd. to Offer Quality A5 Flyers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Copy Paradise Ltd. is offering quality A5 flyers that can be used by individuals, companies, or organization for promoting their products and services. This type of flyer can give them much display space especially when printed on both sides. They are also the best tool for conveying advertising message or making an announcement.



A5 flyers are already being used as a handy promotional device since the past centuries. Since then, these flyers have significantly evolved in terms of materials used and the quality of production. There are already flyers that are being printed on silk and glossy paper. The latter provides a gloss laminated finish to the flyer, making the colors and graphics more appealing and vibrant. Aside from not being overly expensive, a glossy paper also gives flyers a professional look. The A5 flyers that are being offered by Copy Paradise are one of the best in the market today. Through the company’s A5 flyer printing service, individuals can assure that their ordered flyers are printed in high standard paper using state-of-the-art printing machine.



The A5 flyers of Copy Paradise Ltd. are available single and double-sided. The company can accommodate orders that range from 5000 to up to 25000 copies of A5 flyers both on single and double-sided. Depending on the copies ordered, Copy Paradise Ltd. charges from 99 pounds to 400 pounds on single sided flyers and 125 pounds to 500 pounds on double sided flyers. Aside from these, the company is also offering free shipping.



With these flyers, individuals and companies can be assured that their target audience will read the message that they are trying to convey. Aside from product promotion, these flyers can also be used to promote an event in an effective way. Meanwhile, when it comes to the company’s return policy, individuals should return unopened products within 30 days of delivery for them to be qualified for a refund.



About Copy Paradise Ltd.

Copy Paradise Ltd. is an online printing company that offers printing services for business cards, leaflets, flyers, stationery, personalized gifts, and posters. The company is committed to providing quality services and products to its clients. For those who want to avail the service of the company just need to select their chosen product from the company’s website, get a quote, place their orders, and upload their artwork. Depending on the quantity of their order, they can expect a 24-hour express delivery.



For more information about the A5 flyers offered by Copy Paradise Ltd., visit http://www.copyparadise.com/A5-flyers/.



