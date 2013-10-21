Copy This IDEA Now on Amazon

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Copy This Idea is a brand new book from John Wiley and Sons is now available on Amazon. Described as the story of just an ordinary bloke who, bored with his full time job, the commuting in traffic, the bosses he hated and the ‘just getting by each month’… stumbled upon a great way for someone with no business qualifications and no experience, to start and run a business in his spare room at home…and banked well over £50Million….



In the book, author Andrew Reynolds explains not only the story of how he happened upon this unusual way of making money – but he also shares in detail how whole proven money making system so that the reader can also copy his ideas if they want to, to start their own home business.



Now of course Reynolds doesn’t guarantee to make anyone a millionaire. Its not one of those types of ‘Get Rich Quick’ books. What he does instead is lay out his entire business model for others to simply copy and adapt as they wish.



To help the reader get started, Reynolds also provides a set of three DVDs, including a full length session filmed live at his Entrepreneurs Bootcamp seminar at the O2 Arena in London which he held to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation children’s charity. The event used the business model that Reynolds shares in his book, to pull in over 700,000 for the charity.



Once the reader has started their own business, Reynolds also offers a free one to one email consultation as a kind of Business Accelerator – to help you take the business to the next level



Written in simple down to earth language – a refreshing change from the normal business book – Copy This Idea is a great read and a great way to kick start your own sustainable home business



The book is available from Amazon.co.uk, WH Smith and other online book retailers or from http://www.guardianbookshop.co.uk



Copy This Idea : Author Andrew Reynolds. ISBN 978-1-118-78672-7 Published by John Wiley and Sons Ltd.



18 October, 2013

London, UK

Contact Name: Robert Taylor

Email: rwt@optimumdigitalservices.com