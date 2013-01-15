Copywriting Legend Bill Fryer Offers a Unique Set of Services to Clients

Warminster, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Has any other British copywriter raised £80,000,000 for charity or helped a company go from £50k profit to £1.3m profit in the space of one year?



You would be hard-pushed to find one. UK-based direct response copywriting legend Bill Fryer has beaten many big name American copywriters at their own game with his relaxed, direct copywriting tone. Quiet but highly competitive he excels in any activity that involves using words to get response. We works across all media.



And he has an unconventional background. Originally educated at Oxford as a human scientist he has worked as a car mechanic, canoe instructor charity fundraiser and guillotive operator.



Clients Bill has worked with include: Reader’s digest, The National Trust, AC Cars, Dunlop, Greenpeace, Jewson/Saint-Gobain and Castle Cover Insurance.



Bill Fryer is a proponent of the “quiet” school of copywriting which advocates improved results by not being brash and salesy.



In fact, Bill also works as an SEO copywriter who knows about increasing the page rankings of the websites in search engines. He says “often after a bog standard seo writer has been let loose on a page it is difficult to understand the message the client is trying to get across in the clamour for page rank. When I write a page it ranks well and people understand it.”



Surprisingly Bill charges about half the rate of the best U.S. copywriters. Bill Fryers specialism is definitely direct response copywriting.



Do you think you are different. At a recent conference, Bill Fryer said that, “Sometimes people tell me, at the start of a project, they have never found a copywriter who can write for their industry. In every case I have written successful campaigns for them. I also know how to write copy so it is easy to translate, if you sell in different language zones.”



With over 20 years of experience, Bill Fryer does not limit his copywriting skills only to himself. He is free with his knowledge. Check out the copywriting tips on his website.



About Bill Fryer

As a copywriter Bill Fryer specializes in direct response communications like emails, direct mail, off-the-page advertising, websites, microsites, door to door leaflets and inserts. Most of his work is for the people who sell direct e.g. retailers, financial services, mail order and charities. He can actually write anything in any medium. Even though most of his copywriting is designed to generate leads or sales, he still gets asked to write brochures, leaflets, press releases and even point of sale materials.



Contact Detail:

The Old Bakery, 11A/B George St, Warminster, BA12 9QA, UNITED KINGDOM

Tel: 01985 606050

Fax: 01985 606090

Mob: 07753 821520

For International Clients:

Tel: +44 1985 606050

Fax: +44 1985 606090

Cell: +44 7753 821520

Email: bill@billfryer.com