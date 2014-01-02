CoQ10 Deficiency Becomes More Prevalent

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- It has caught the attention of many health experts today that the prevalence of CoQ10 deficiency is increasing. It was found that there are various factors that oftentimes lead to deficiency including diet, age, lifestyle and even medications. Signs and symptoms of CoQ10 deficiency may manifest as memory loss, weakness, lethargy, fatigue or depression. Moreover, it is also a contributing factor to various cardiovascular problems such as hypertension. Because of this, physicians and health experts strongly urge the public to be conscious for signs related to CoQ10 deficiency.



In essence, Coenzyme Q10 is a substance produced by our own body. This substance is highly important as it helps our cells to produce more energy. As we grow older, the amount of CoQ10 that our body produces tends to become lower, especially with the presence of other age-related health problems. In order to avoid CoQ10 deficiency, health experts suggest eating foods rich in CoQ10, which include soybeans, eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet pepper, garlic, sardine, cuttlefish and mackerel. Another suggestion that health experts suggest is using Coenzyme Q10 supplements every day.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Coenzyme Q10 is one of the most reputable CoQ10 supplements online. It is based on health and safety standards and is even being recommended by many health experts and physicians across the country.



“This product in all my research should be about the only supplement needed by our bodies. Natural way to take care of ourselves. I have not been taking it too long but I decreased all my other supplements and I don't seem to be missing anything. Great follow up and very fast delivery”. – Eric M, Coenzyme Q10 user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com