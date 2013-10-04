CoQ10 Promotes Cardiovascular Health

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Various studies have proven the important role of Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10 in a person’s cardiovascular health. One of the most recent studies on the role of CoQ10 on cardiovascular health is Q-SYMBIO, which is formally known as “The effect of coenzyme Q10 on morbidity and mortality in chronic heart failure.” The study, led by Professor Svend Aage Mortensen, was presented at the Heart Failure 2013 meeting in Lisbon, Portugal. The results of the study reflected that there was a decrease in the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events in heart failure patients that were given CoQ10 supplementation than those who were given a placebo.



CoQ10 is a substance that is present in the mitochondria of cells. Mitochondria are considered the powerhouses of cells because they produce energy for the cells. For the mitochondria to do this, sufficient amounts of CoQ10 are needed. Since the substance is essential in energy production within cells, it is present in every cell of the body. However, since it is present in organs that are highly active, they require a lot more energy. One of these organs is the heart, and this is the main reason why the heart is sensitive to CoQ10 deficiency.



While the body produces CoQ10 naturally, its levels in the body decrease because of certain factors such as age, digestive disorders, and medications such as statins. People who suffer from heart failure typically take statins, which have been found to cause CoQ10 deficiency. Thus, through supplementation of CoQ10 for cardiovascular health , the heart condition of heart failure patients improves. Moreover, the substance has been found to prevent heart damage caused by chemotherapy drugs. Furthermore, introducing the substance before heart surgery may prevent damage caused by free radicals and strengthen heart function.



The importance of maintaining high levels of CoQ10 in the body cannot be emphasized enough. Foods that are rich in CoQ10 should be part of a person’s regular diet. These foods include meat, fish, and vegetable oils. CoQ10 dietary supplements such as CoQ10 Cardiovascular Health by Choice Nutrition Supplements also help supply the body with the energy it needs to function properly.



“Supplementation with CoQ10, which is a natural, safe substance, corrects a deficiency in the body and blocks the vicious metabolic cycle in chronic heart failure called the energy starved heart.” - Professor Svend Aage Mortensen



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