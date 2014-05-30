CoQ10 the Wonder Pill: Everything That One Has to Know About This "Medical Miracle"

Winchester, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Way back in 1957, Dr. Frederick Crane used the mitochondria from the cell of cattle hearts to locate CoenzymeQ10 or CoQ10. These are found to be a potential cure for cancer, AIDS, diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, asthma and other life threatening diseases. Actually, CoQ10 can be found on man’s own mitochondria as well.



On top of CoQ10’s potential to cure life threatening diseases, it also has antioxidant properties that help fight damaging particles in the body known as free radicals. These free radicals damage the cell membranes, tamper with DNA, and even cause the death of the cell. Scientists and health experts believed that free radicals expedite the aging process and contribute to a number of health risks as well including cancer and heart disease. Antioxidants like CoQ10 can neutralize free radicals and may lessen or even help avoid some of the damages they cause.



CoQ10 has quite a long list of medical and health benefits. But what are CoQ10’s real benefits?



At this point, there are no complete and concrete evidence for CoQ10’s benefits. Most of the said benefits are theoretical and are just CoQ10’s potentials. Further studies need to be conducted in order to support these theories. Once proven, this truly will be the biggest medical breakthrough.



Presently, however, CoQ10 has shown clear signs of treating high blood pressure or hypertension. Individuals with high blood pressure are found to have less CoQ10 than normal and it is proven in the past studies that CoQ10 reduces blood pressure. Treating CoQ10 is the only application that has garnered a “B” rating. With that being said, there is a good, concrete, scientific evidence that CoQ10 really is beneficial . Though of course, further studies need to be conducted to be completely confident.



Although CoQ10 is naturally occurring in the human body, it does not necessarily mean that it is free from side effects. Thus, CoQ10’s side effects are mild. Users experience allergies due to increase of CoQ10 in their system. There are also reports of rashes and itching.



Another notable side effect of CoQ10 is it lowers the body’s blood sugar and persons with hypoglycemia or taking medications that regulate blood sugar level should consult a doctor first prior to taking this supplement.



CoQ10 lowers blood pressure, that’s a fact – which actually is beneficial to some. But with individuals who already have a low blood pressure or those who already are on medication to control their blood pressure should be cautious before going with the CoQ10 regimen.



There are tons of benefits that man can get out of CoQ10, though it is always to be cautious on what the body is getting for some reactions may lead to discomforts. Private and independent research bodies are still studying CoQ10, who knows, one day man will have cure for cancer and other life threatening diseases.



About Statin Side Effect

Statin Side Effect offers useful information about the health benefits of statins and CoQ10 as well as the health risks. Statin Side Effect encourages visitors and readers to be heart healthy, persons with heart problems can find the site very helpful for them to be fully aware of their situation and probably find an aid to their heath issues.