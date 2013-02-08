CoqAutoCredit Introduces Car Financing for Candidates with Bad or Poor Credit

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Providing one on one service, CoqAutoCredit has introduced car financing for bad credit. The company makes the process of finding the right car loan easy, streamlined and secure. Even with poor credit, the company makes it possible for applicants to buy a car or their vehicle of dream. It is the best place to get car finance for bad credit.



The company can get loan for the car or truck of dreams. It has 99% success rate with all the applications. It helps people with bad credit, poor credit, slow credit and bankruptcy to get the auto loan that customers need.



Even with bad credit it is possible to buy a car with CoqAutoCredit as it has connections with dependable and trustworthy dealer and lenders who specialize in helping people with bad credit buy a car. Customers can apply online by filling out a car application form available at the portal.



The company has assembled a network of lenders that specializes in car loans for poor credit and for that it has a user-friendly process. It has eliminated the hassle and the time usually associated with car loan application.



The company specializes in bad credit car loans and places more importance on current situations and less importance on credit history. It is successful at approving car loans at competitive rates, a spokesperson stated, “Our expert poor credit auto financing services is here for you. Even with poor credit it is possible to buy a car.”



He further says, “CoqAutoCredit is the place in Canada to turn if you want and need a car – you just need to get the right help! Canadian car loans are available – you just might need a point in the right direction. This is where we come in!”



About CoqAutoCredit

CoqAutoCredit has over 20 years of excellent customer service experience and financing expertise. The company's focus is to provide clients with well-structured auto loans that are customized to the needs of the clients. It aims to provide clients with the right vehicle with comfortable monthly payments. It has a proven track record of assisting thousands of clients. The company has helped 99% of its clients with bad credit and poor credit.



To learn more visit http://www.coqcredit.com/