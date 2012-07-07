CorAssist Cardiovascular Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- CorAssist Cardiovascular Ltd. (CorAssist) is a medical device company, based in Israel. It develops and manufactures innovative therapeutic products for the cardiovascular market. The company develops products such as invasive medical devices and intraventricular devices that are used in the treatment of diastolic heart failure. Its product portfolio includes ImCardia, ImCardia MIS and Aurora. CorAssist develops elastic and self-expanding devices, which operate by transferring energy harnessed during systole to the left ventricle during diastole for improved diastolic performance. It utilizes its patented technology for the implantation of the devices that improves cardiac diastolic function. CorAssist is headquartered in Hezliya Pitauch, Israel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the CorAssist Cardiovascular Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
