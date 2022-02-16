Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Menlo Park, CA based Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $306.48 million in 2019 to $353.87 million in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $94.18 million in 2019 to $106.01 million in 2020.



On December 8, 2021, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the 'NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."



Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) declined from $23.94 per share on November 17, 2021, to as low as $15.83 per share on December 8, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.