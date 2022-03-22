Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shareholder Alert: Update on Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 14, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym, that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses, that the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party, that the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party, that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On December 6, 2019, a first amended complaint was filed and on March 20, 2020, a second amended complaint was filed.



On May 11, 2020, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.



On November 20, 2020, the court issued an order granting defendants' motion to dismiss but gave leave to amend the complaint.



On December 21, 2020, a third amended complaint was filed and on February 19, 2021, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the third amended complaint.



On August 24, 2021 the court issued an order granting in part and denying in part defendants' motion to dismiss.



