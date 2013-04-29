Cord Blood Banking in India Notches a Landmark with CordLife Limited's Proven Expertise & Quality

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Cordlife Limited with its proven expertise and quality gives new dimensions and new definitions to cord blood banking in India. They have got the largest network of private cord blood banks in Asia Pacific and provide state-of-the-art cord blood, tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Representative at CordLife Limited stated, “Since our inception, we have established a quality system and proven track record of reliable umbilical cord blood banking services. Our facility in Singapore became the first private cord blood bank in Southeast Asia to be accredited by AABB. We pride ourselves on these stringent standards and guarantee that your baby's cord blood unit will be screened, processed and stored according to the strictest international quality assurance program.”



At Cordlife Limited they guarantee their client's wards the peace of mind with assurance of cord blood replacement either at no cost or a compensation of up to US$ 30,000 in case blood loses its viability. Baby's cord blood could be a perfect gift for child's future and for his or her immunity.



With the implementations of best industry practices baby's stem cell extraction is given new definition at Cordlife Limited. Their qualified biotechnologists treat all cord blood samples with equal dedication and with perfection, to provide high-end services.



About CordLife Limited

CordLife Limited is a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood and tissue banking services to expectant parents for the collection, processing and cryopreservation of cord blood stem cells and umbilical cord tissue. The Company is dedicated to offering the highest possibility of successful adult stem cell therapy to give hope and save lives. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, CordLife Limited is well established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia Pacific with state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as a network that extends to Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



