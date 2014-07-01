Cord Blood Banking Services Market (Private and Public Cord Blood Banks) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Umbilical cord blood banking or cord blood banking is the practice of preserving blood from the umbilical cord for future use. Such preserved cord blood is used in medical therapies in similar fashion as that of stem cells derived from bone marrow. Cord blood banking is practiced for using the cord blood stem cells for the purpose or re-populating blood and treating various medical conditions. This report studies the current market condition and future potential for cord blood banking services.



Based on the types of banks that store cord blood, the global cord blood banking services market is classified into public cord blood banks and private cord blood banks. This report studies the current market competition and future growth of private and public cord blood banks in terms of revenue generation of such services (USD Million) for the period 2011 - 2019. The report also demonstrates the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each such service type for the forecast period 2013 – 2019 while considering 2012 as the base year.



Geographically, this report categorizes the global cord blood banking services market into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. An analysis of the market size and future potential of public and private cord blood banks has been analysed for each of the four regional markets. A qualitative study of the various major countries in each of these regions has been included in the report.



The market overview section of the report includes the qualitative analysis of the overall market in terms of drivers, restraints and opportunities, various disease conditions treated and treatable from cord blood, regulatory framework, along with the Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The report is concluded with the competitive landscape and profiling of some of the major cord blood banks located worldwide. Some of such cord blood banks profiled in the report include Cord Blood Registry Systems, Inc., Cord Blood America, Inc., NeoStem, Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation and ViaCord, Inc. among others.



The global cord blood banking services market is segmented as follows:

Based on Type of Service Vendor

Private cord blood banks

Public cord blood banks

Based on Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Philippines

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

Middle Eastern Countries

Russia



