Growing demand for stem cells and cord blood to treat several genetic diseases is driving growth of the cord blood banking services market. Additionally, the increasing awareness about their benefits, coupled with the availability of services, is boosting market adoption substantially. Another factor driving growth of the global cord blood banking services market is coverage of insurance and increasing healthcare investments across the globe.



Increasing disposable income, especially across emerging countries and availability of suitable payment plans, are stimulating growth of the market. In addition, rising incidences of few chronic diseases and disorders which can be treated with stem cells and cord blood such as cancer and other genetic disorders are estimated to offer several growth opportunities in the coming years. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global cord blood banking services market was valued at USD 24.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 58.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Cord Blood Banking Services market and profiled in the report are:



China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America Inc., CBR Systems Inc., Cord life Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Life-force Cry banks, National Cord Blood Program, via cord, Inc. And Virgin Health Bank.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Private

Public

Hybrid

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cord blood

Cord tissue

Placenta

Others



Regional Landscape



Regionally, North America is estimated to be dominated in the global cord blood banking services market owing to the presence of key players in the region. Moreover, high awareness among population and availability of flexible plans are driving growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is assessed to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the presence of emerging countries which are witnessing surge in disposable income of mid-earning people across the countries, such as Japan, China, India, and Hong Kong.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Cord Blood Banking Services market and its competitive landscape.



