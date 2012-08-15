Cord-On-Board iPhone Case from CaseInity Is Now Available to Consumers and Business Owners

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- CaseInity, a consumer electronic accessory company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is now selling the innovative Cord-On-Board™ iPhone Case to both consumers and business owners.



Customers may now purchase the case designed for both the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S. The new redesign of Cord-On-Board iPhone Case showcases a more attractive and sleek style than the previous model.



The Cord-On-Board iPhone Case’s unique design holds an iPhone USB charge and sync cable inside the case, which prevents the hassle of carrying around a separate cable. With this innovative iPhone case, customers will never be without or lose their iPhone’s charging lifeline again. In addition, a built-in charger allows users to sync and charge on-the-go at anytime.



For students who are going off to college for the first time, the Cord-on-Board iPhone Case will give both them and their parents peace of mind; knowing that their iPhones will always be fully charged. Having a completely-charged iPhone at the ready can also be helpful for people who are caught in an unexpected or emergency situation.



Unlike competing iPhone cases, the Cord-On-Board iPhone Case is slim and lightweight. The comfortable and functional design contours to the user’s grip, which delivers less stress on the hand.



In order to protect iPhones from their daily bumps and bruises, the Cord-On-Board iPhone Case is shockproof, and comes with its own screen protector. This multifunctional case is self-standing on all of its sides, which allows users to view the screen hands free both horizontally and vertically.



“CaseInity is currently creating and pursuing partnerships with cell phone accessory distributors, so don’t be surprised if you soon see the Cord-On-Board iPhone Cases on a store shelf near you,” said Nate Trunfio, co-founder of CaseInity. Wholesale pricing is available to businesses that are looking to create business partnerships.



Currently the Cord-On-Board iPhone Case, with charge and sync capability, is available in two colors: black and white. Future product lines and colors are currently in design process. Customers can now purchase the case directly through CaseInity’s user-friendly website.



“Look out for our new iPhone 5 Case and Accessories coming in the Fall,” Cuan-Chai Megghross, a partner with CaseInity, added.



CaseInity specializes in the development of highly functional and creative products for numerous Apple devices. Additional information on products and CaseInity can be found on the CaseInity Facebook page or CaseInity Twitter feed.



“Think about how often you carry around your iPhone, iPad or iPod and how many inconveniences you run into with your mobile devices,” co-founder Lucky Rajeswaran said.



“CaseInity is here to assist you with these problems.”



About CaseInity

Philadelphia based CaseInity is an innovative consumer electronic accessory company run by young entrepreneurs. At CaseInity, we know how important your mobile devices are to your everyday life and existence. We also understand the many frustrations and inconveniences that come along with your technology use. We create products that both address these problems and improve your daily electronics experience. For more information, please visit http://www.CaseInity.com