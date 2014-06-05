Recently published research from GlobalData, "Cordis Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Cordis Corporation (Cordis) is a medical device company. It carries out the design, manufacture and marketing of breakthrough products for interventional medicine, minimally invasive computer-based imaging, and electrophysiology. Cordis's product line includes balloons, catheters, guide wires and stents used in cardiology, endovascular and neurovascular therapy. It also provides educational and training resources, including support for research and other initiatives. The company provides products in areas such as cardiology, endovascular and biologics delivery systems. The company classified its operations into five business divisions, namely, Cordis Cardiology, Cordis Endovascular, Conor Medsystems LLC, Biosense Webster, Inc., and Cordis Biologics Delivery Systems Group. Cordis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Cordis Corporation
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
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