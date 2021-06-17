Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bissell Inc. (United States),Stanley Black & Decker (United States),Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Hong Kong),Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom),GlenDimplex (Ireland),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Electrolux AB (Sweden),Grey Technology Ltd (United Kingdom),SharkNinja (United States),Puppyoo (United States),i-team Global (Netherlands),KÃ¤rcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd. (India),Makita U.S.A., Inc (United States),TTK Prestige Limited (India).



Definition:

A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. The inception of smart gadgets and an increase in corporate spaces exhibited sizeable demand for cordless vacuum cleaners in recent years. In 2017, North America accounted for ~42% market consumption share, with ~5,800 K Units sold. The growing demand for energy-efficient household appliances and urbanization is driving the market growth.



Market Trend:

Convenience For Quick Clean Ups In High Traffic Space



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Energy Efficient Household Appliances

Increasing Population And Urbanization



Challenges:

High Energy Consumption By Vacuum Cleaners



Opportunities:

Increasing Consumer Awareness And Product Popularity In Asian Countries

Lightweight, Increased Flexibility And Noise-free Operation



The Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cordless Stick, Cordless Handheld, Hybrid), Application (Household, Commercial {Hospital, Retail Stores, Hospitality, Shopping Malls, Others}, Industrial (Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Others}), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Run Time (Upto 20 min, 20-60 min, Above 60 min)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



