CordLife India Becomes a Listed Company in Singapore Stock Exchange

West Bengal, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- CordLife India, the largest cord blood bank in India has now become a listed company in Singapore Stock Exchange. Offering the most advanced cord blood banking facility in India, it gives peace of mind to customers as it assures them about a cord blood replacement at no cost or compensation of up to US $ 30000, should the blood loses its viability when being transplanted!



CordLife India preserves cord blood with a cord blood storage capacity for up to 150,000 cord blood units. At Cordlife India, they target to secure every baby's future with stem cell banking. The state of the art laboratory with full processing, testing and cryopreservation capabilities is equipped with continuous power back-up as well as the most up to date security and surveillance.



The organization claims that banking of umbilical cord safeguards the life of the baby. It is once-in-a-life time chance to collect cord blood – a readily available source when needed in the future. CordLife Limited is a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood storage and tissue banking services to expectant parents for the collection, processing and cryopreservation of cord blood stem cells and umbilical cord tissue.



The Company is dedicated to offering the highest possibility of successful adult stem cell therapy to give hope and save lives. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, CordLife Limited is well established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia Pacific with state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as a network that extends to Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



About CordLife India

CordLife India is the largest and most advanced cord blood bank facility in the country, with a storage capacity of up to 150,000 cord blood units. The state-of-the-art laboratory with full processing, testing and cryopreservation capabilities is equipped with continuous power back-up as well as the most-up-to-date security and surveillance systems. Located in Kolkata and officially launched by Singapore Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Mr Goh Chok Tong, CordLife India is licensed by the Drug Controller General of India to collect cord blood units from all Indian states and cities.



To know more visit: http://www.cordlifeindia.com