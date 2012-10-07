CordLife India Offers Most Advanced Cord Blood Facility with CordLife Quality Guarantee

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2012 -- CordLife India, the largest cord blood bank in India, offers the most advanced cord blood banking facility that is protected by The CordLife Quality Guarantee. CordLife quality guarantee gives peace of mind as they assure their customers a cord blood replacement at no cost or compensation of up to US $ 30000, should the blood lose its viability at a point of transplant. CordLife India offers the preservation of cord blood with a cord blood storage capacity for up to 150,000 cord blood units. At Cordlife India, they target to secure every baby's future with stem cell banking. The state of the art laboratory with full processing, testing and cyropreservation capabilities is equipped with continuous power back-up as well as the most up to date security and surveillance.



Spokesperson of Cordlife stated, “Your baby’s cord blood could turn out to be the most precious gift to your child. That is why we have it protected by the CordLife Quality Guarantee, the only such guarantee in India. CordLife Quality Guarantee gives you peace of mind as we assure you of a cord blood replacement at no cost or a compensation of up to US$30,000, if the cord blood loses its viability at the point of transplant.”



An umbilical cord blood bank renders as a storage facility to the donors, who are eager to preserve cord blood stem cells. Cord blood also called placenta blood, is blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta following birth of a baby. It is a rich source of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which are primarily responsible for replenishing blood and regenerating the immune system. Cord blood banking is a facility which stores umbilical cord blood for future use. The collection, processing and storage of cord blood banking include immediately clamping and cutting the cord after the delivery of a baby. The caregiver then collects the umbilical cord blood by inserting a needle into the cord vein, and draining the blood into either a blood bag.



By preserving a baby’s stem cells through cord blood banking, the baby will be ensured to have a guaranteed source of perfectly matched cells that can help the child during unfortunate events. This procedure is painless and risk-free to both mother and baby. It takes about 3 minutes and does not alter the birthing process in any way. However, the final decision whether the cord blood collection should continue will always reside with the caregiver whose first priority is the safety of mother and baby.



Along with their associates, Cordlife's in-depth knowledge of the business is recognized by many world-class gold standards and government bodies such as the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and numerous government regulators. Their stringent quality system helps ensure that every baby’s stem cells are carefully processed and cryopreserved using rigorous protocols. To know more about the company log on to http://www.cordlifeindia.com